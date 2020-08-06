These mild days are limited; warming trend underway

Thursday morning brought cool temperatures, once again. However, we were several degrees warmer from the previous morning. A couple areas managed to drop into the 40s this morning, including Marion which fell down to a chilly 47° Thursday morning. Our warming trend is underway, meaning we’re about to get back to the summer-like heat and humidity.

Thursday evening remains mild and dry. Temperatures won’t cool quite as quickly. Overall, it will be a perfect evening to spend outdoors. By early Friday morning temperatures will fall into the mid and upper 50s. Kids at the bus stop will need jackets to start the day.

Rain is on hold for a couple more days. A wind shift out of the south will bring warmer, more humid and an unsettled pattern back to central Indiana. Temperatures will rise to seasonal levels over the weekend and then closer to 90° by Monday. Humidity quickly becomes oppressive by Monday and stays high through the second week of August.