Skies were clearing overhead but the skies that tried to brighten on this, the day of the latest sunset of the year were smothered with dense wildfire smoke

This is the worst wildfire smoke that I have ever seen here locally. HEAVY wildfire smoke to aid in very poor AIR QUALITY for the next 24 hours, through Wednesday. Those with respiratory ailments should keep time outdoors at a minimum and those that do not should exercise caution. Improvement will come when upper-level winds shift again starting late Wednesday into Thursday.

If it were not for the clouds and the smoke, we would be enjoying a real nice brand of weather for late June. Temperatures took a dive after a passing cold front settled south early this morning and behind the front much less humid air. This COMFORTABLE humidity has returned but it will be brief stay. A new surge is coming to open the day on Thursday. We will enjoy a few nights with temperatures dipping in the 50s.

Transition back to humidity may be a bumpy one. A pre-dawn to early morning thunderstorm storm complex is very possible. The threat for intense lightning, heavy rain, hail and damaging wind gusts on the rise. A portion of the state has been outlooked by the Storm Prediction Center for a slight risk. Thinking here is that will be expanded as the storm complex looks more and more likely. We will monitor trends.