Third 70-degree day of 2020 will be warmest of year

Enjoy the evening despite the cloud increase. WARMER weather will not be washed out. Shower chances remain small through midnight. Temperatures will remain above 60° through 11 p.m.
The showers and chance of a thunderstorm will diminish early Tuesday. Most areas will not receive much rain at all overnight. The better threat of storms pre-dawn are to roam the northern third of the state beyond sunrise Tuesday.
Who's ready for the warmest of 2020?
The warming will continue, especially behind a passing warm front Tuesday morning. WARMEST of 2020 arrives on southwest winds.
Today marked only the second 70-degree day so far this year, we average five through April 6. The third of the season is coming Tuesday, likely surpassing 74° for the warmest of the year. Could a few locations reach 80°? There's a very good chance that some locations do!