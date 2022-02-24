A winter weather advisory is in effect though early Friday morning. This is the third straight late week winter storm in central Indiana, this one brings more sleet and freezing rain.

Good Thursday evening. A quick update as conditions are to turn more slick and icy this evening.

TRANSITON ZONES are becoming better identified late Thursday and are set up to be more snow (combo sleet), along and north of a line from Crawfordsville to Alexandria. Along I-70 corridor more sleet and freezing rain while mainly rain far south-central.

The WINTRY MIX will continue for several hours north of a line from Sullivan through Bloomington to Columbus. Temperatures to remain at or below freezing with ICY conditions to continue well after sunset.

Losing the solar radiation will accelerate the slick/icy conditions going forward. (Sunset 6:32pm) Look for untreated/secondary roads/walks and driveways to become more dangerous beyond sunset. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT.

The 32° threshold temperature (depicted as the pink line in the images below) projected to hold steady or slowly sag south after sunset. Combined with setting sun, conditions will continue to become slick and icy through midnight.

Northern communities are still in the running to collect a couple inches of snow while sleet/snow could accumulate to one-inch central while far south remains liquid before a brief change to snow before ending late tonight. The I-70 corridor while receive a glaze of ice accumulation at or about .10″ before sleet and snow take over. Prospects for a few locations receiving up to .20″ ice could occur in east-central Indiana. We’ll watch that carefully.

And finally, after the third straight Thursday with some form of winter storm, a quiet pattern is expected starting Friday and extending well into next week. No major storms are in the forecast. For now!