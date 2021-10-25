This is the 6th wettest October on record so far, more rain to come

INDIANAPOLIS – After a wet and stormy 36 hours, Indianapolis is sitting at the 6th wettest October on record, with more rain is on the way.

For the month of October, so far, Indy has picked up 6.2″ of rain. That is 3.72″ ABOVE average.

Since the beginning of meteorological fall, which runs from September 1 to November 30, Indy has picked up 11.45″ of rain, over 6″ above average! As of October 24, we are sitting at the 33rd wettest fall season.

It has been a wet fall, but not a record-breaker just yet since we still have the rest of October and all of November to go.

What kind of impact does this have?

Fall foliage has not been able to change as much as it should by this time of year.

Flooding becomes a concern. With already saturated soils and aggravated rivers/creeks, heavy rain can cause flooding, especially in areas that are prone to flooding. This can be dangerous to those who drive through floodwaters.

What can you do during flash flooding?

As always, NEVER drive through a flooded roadway

Get to higher ground if a flood warning or emergency is issued in your area

Call 911 if you need any help