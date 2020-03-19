Threat for severe weather Thursday night

We are tracking a threat for strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this Thursday evening. The initial wave of rainfall today was associated with a warm front that passed over the area. Now that Central Indiana is in the “warm sector” of the system, mild air will pump into central Indiana overnight! Temperatures already reach into the lower 60s as of 5 PM. Southerly winds will pick up and help temperatures drive into the lower to mid-60s tonight. The unseasonably warm air will help fuel the thunderstorms and some may turn strong as a result.

Storms are already turning severe over southern Illinois at 5 PM. This round will travel northeast and eventually push into Indiana after 6 PM. This wave has a history of severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. No watches have been issued for the area at this point, but this is the time to prepare for the severe weather threat for the next several hours. Know what to do when and if a warning is issued in your area!

All central Indiana is under a slight risk for severe weather tonight as a strong cold front approaches the state. Areas south and southwest of downtown Indianapolis is under an elevated risk for severe thunderstorms to develop, which includes the cities of Greenwood, Bloomington and Greencastle.

Flash flooding is also a possibility tonight. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch over our southernmost counties until 8 AM Friday. Columbus, Bloomington and Bedford are included in the watch. Stay tuned to FOX59’s Weather Authority for the latest updates on air and online tonight!