INDIANAPOLIS -On Sunday the National Weather Service in Indianapolis surveyed storm damage from Saturday the 21st. The survey concluded that three tornadoes occurred south of Indianapolis that afternoon.

Quick information on the tornadoes

Three weak tornadoes total

3:40PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Brown County

3:48PM – An EF-0 tornado occurs in Johnson County

3:57PM – An EF-1 tornadoes occurs in Shelby County

Brown County tornado

RATING EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND 84 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.3082 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 0.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 05/21/2022 START TIME: 03:40 PM EDT START LOCATION: 5 S PRINCES LAKES / BROWN COUNTY / IN START LAT/LON: 39.2795 / -86.1359 END DATE: 05/21/2022 END TIME: 03:42 PM EDT END LOCATION: 5 S PRINCES LAKES / BROWN COUNTY / IN END LAT/LON: 39.2803 / -86.1303

NWS Summary: Numerous trees down in a convergent pattern through a dense wooded area.

Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well along the damage path.

Johnson County tornado

RATING EF0 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND 84 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 0.0986 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 0.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 05/21/2022 START TIME: 03:48 PM EDT START LOCATION: 3 W EDINBURGH / JOHNSON COUNTY / IN START LAT/LON: 39.3524 / -86.0329 END DATE: 05/21/2022 END TIME: 03:48 PM EDT END LOCATION: 3 W EDINBURGH / JOHNSON COUNTY / IN END LAT/LON: 39.353 / -86.0313

NWS Summary: A weak tornado briefly touched down at Camp Atterbury. The steeple at a church was blown over and several vehicles were lifted slightly with plywood debris from the roof of the church underneath the tires of the cars.

Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well.

Shelby County tornado

RATING EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND 110 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 13.7797 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 100.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 05/21/2022 START TIME: 03:57 PM EDT START LOCATION: 3 NNE EDINBURGH / SHELBY COUNTY / IN START LAT/LON: 39.3831 / -85.9349 END DATE: 05/21/2022 END TIME: 04:12 PM EDT END LOCATION: 4 WNW ST. PAUL / SHELBY COUNTY / IN END LAT/LON: 39.4505 / -85.7048

NWS summary: tornado was skipping along entire path. Damage path was maximized in Mt. Auburn where width reached 100 yards. Many trees down or uprooted along path.

Widespread straight-line winds of 80 to 90 mph created significant uprooted and broken trees within a wide area as well along the damage path.