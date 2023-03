INDIANAPOLIS – All of our records will hold for today. It was on this date three years ago that large hail fell in parts of central Indiana. Several rounds of thunderstorms moved through during the late morning hours on Saturday, March 28. Storms brought not only large hail but also flooding and damaging winds during the evening hours.

Local storm reports for Saturday, March 28, 2020. Courtesy: NWS Indianapolis

March 28 Almanac

Record high temperature: 82° (1910)

Record low temperature: 16° (1934)

Record rainfall: 1.75″ (1924)

Record snowfall: 2.2″ (1894)