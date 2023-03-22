INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers and thunderstorms pose a flood risk across Indiana.

Thursday forecast

Flooding risk for Indiana

All of central Indiana is at risk of flooding Friday. Heavier rain that is set to arrive Thursday into Friday night could lead to flooding. This means that the risk of 1 to 6 hour rainfall exceeds the flash flood guidance at the highlighted locations on the following map.

Multiple rounds of showers and storms

Rain showers will continue for the remainder of Wednesday. Heavier showers and thunderstorms will be present into the overnight hours/early Thursday morning by 2 a.m. These showers will intensify through Thursday morning. Visibility may be reduced by 9 a.m. with heavy rain activity. By Thursday morning, some strong storms may become severe, especially for north-central Indiana. Gusty winds and excessive rainfall are primary threats.

Excessive rainfall through Friday

As heavy showers and thunderstorms move through, rainfall totals will be high from now into Saturday morning. The heaviest downpours Friday will cause excessive rainfall along and south of I-70. Proceed with caution and stay away from flooded roadways!

Gusty winds ahead

By Thursday morning, winds will be gusting around 30 mph out of the southwest. Higher wind gusts are possible within strong thunderstorms.

Indianapolis 7 day forecast