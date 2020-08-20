Time is running out on these milder days

As nice as it gets for August! Thursday has been another stellar day for this week. Lots of sun, low humidity and comfortable temperatures. We’re really soaking up the sunshine these past couple days! This is the first time we’ve had back-to-back days this sunny since mid-February. Today is also only the 8th day all year this clear!

We were off to another cool start Thursday morning with some walking out the door to temperatures in the 40s. The dry air and sunshine helped temperatures bounce right back to the lower 80s this afternoon.

Changes are getting underway. We’re moving back to a hotter and more humid pattern as for the last full week of August. A hot dome that has been bringing 90 to 100-degree heat over the western U.S. this week, will start expanding back east by early next week and send us back into our third spell of 90-degree heat in central Indiana.

We don’t get to the 90s this weekend but temperatures will be more seasonable, in the mid 80s, and we become much more humid. Dew point temperatures soar to very uncomfortable levels and the humidity is sticking around. We’ll also see more cloud cover move in on Saturday as an upper level low moves over the state and brings us rain chances. Not everyone gets wet but scattered showers will develop, mainly in the southern half of the state, by Saturday afternoon. Don’t cancel your plans. Most of the weekend will remain rain-free for the vast majority of central Indiana.