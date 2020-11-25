Timeline for showers and storms; quiet pattern starts Thanksgiving

Widespread rainfall is filling into the state this Wednesday morning with the heaviest rain now falling south of Indianapolis at 6:30 a.m. Showers with embedded heavy downpours will linger over the area through the morning commute. Central Indiana will not see steady rainfall all day long, and there will likely be breaks by midday and through the afternoon.

If you’re traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday this afternoon, be prepared to see some thunderstorm activity around the area. A couple storms may become strong and potentially severe after 2 p.m. The main threats this afternoon and evening include gusty winds and flooding. However, a rotating thunderstorm or two cannot be ruled out.

Temperatures today will turn mild and will be trending about 10 degrees above average. We are already starting the day in the mid-40s and temperatures will continue to rise as a warm front lifts north across central Indiana.

Highs this afternoon are going to climb into the upper 50s. The storm system will pass over the area this evening and most of the shower activity will end overnight.

We will open Thanksgiving Day with cloud cover and should end with some sunshine late in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with afternoon highs in the lower to mid-50s!

The quiet pattern will hold through the holiday weekend as highs reach into the lower 50s through Sunday. Colder changes arrive early next week and we will have a taste of winter! Temperatures will sharply drop, and it will allow rain showers to transition to snow on Monday. Highs on Tuesday will be bitter and will struggle to rise near the freezing mark!