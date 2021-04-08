Timeline for showers and storms as temps stay unseasonably warm

We are tracking light rain showers on Guardian Radar this Thursday morning. The showers are light, widely scattered and mainly impacting the western half of the state. Rain chances will linger through midday and early in the afternoon as a cold front travels over the area.

A few thunderstorms may develop along the boundary and could turn strong. Gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail are possible.

Most of the rain will move out early in the evening and leave the area with mostly cloudy skies. The cloud cover, scattered showers and cold front will prevent temperatures from rising too much from this point (lower 60s). The afternoon highs are going to rise back into the upper 60s today, which is much cooler compared to the last two days!

There will be more dry hours on Friday. However, there still could be a few isolated showers throughout the day. Another storm system moves into the Ohio Valley Saturday afternoon and night. Rain totals through Sunday morning could rise up to 1.50” for spots that see thunderstorms.

Temperatures remain mild through the weekend with cooler changes arriving next week. Highs will dip down below average and only rise in the 50s.