The weather turned active on Saturday afternoon as thunderstorms quickly fire-up. Heavy downpours developed and some storms turned severe. We are going to have another round of thunderstorm activity this afternoon with storms developing ahead of an approaching cold front.

Dry Time Before Storms

Before the storms move into the area, there will be several dry hours with a mix of sunshine and cloud cover. The UV Index running at a 7 (out of 11) means sunburn may happen in as little as 30 minutes if you are not wearing any protection on your skin. The high in Indianapolis today is 87°, which is near the record for the date (88° set back in 2001).

Severe Threat This Evening

A large portion of Indiana is highlighted under a slight risk for severe weather late in the afternoon and this evening. Storms will initiate between 3-4 PM with the coverage ramping up by dinnertime.

Scattered thunderstorms will continue to travel over the state throughout the evening and may still pack-a-punch overnight. Be sure to have ways to receive warnings, especially after dark.

A Cooler Monday

With the passage of the frontal boundary, temperatures will trend cooler, and showers will exit. The area is going to dry out by the Monday morning rush hours with lows dropping back into the 50s. More seasonal highs return early in the workweek.