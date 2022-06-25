Cloudy, Humid Day Ahead

Rain and thunderstorms have been traveling over Iowa and northern Illinois this Saturday morning. This round of rainfall is along a warm front that is going to slide over central Indiana later today.

The catch? Dry air is situated over the state and much of the rainfall will break apart as it crosses into Indiana later this morning. At best, a few spotty showers will hold together over the northern half of the state, but the coverage is going to be few and far between.

Even with limited shower chances today, cloud cover will increase along the warm front. Skies will turn mostly cloudy midday and early in the afternoon near Indianapolis. It will become warmer, more humid today with highs near 90° with peak heating this afternoon.

Dry Early in the Evening

The Indians have another home game tonight against the Memphis Redbirds. It should be dry for the game with first pitch at 7:05 PM. The weather is going to be warm and humid with temperatures in the 80s.

Rain Chances Rise Overnight

A cold front approaches central Indiana tonight and a round of thunderstorms. Severe weather is not anticipated because the line that moves into the state will start to break apart. The rainfall is going to become widely scattered after midnight and a few embedded downpours into early Sunday morning.

There should still be some dry time tomorrow before more storms pop-up along the passing frontal boundary. After 3 PM, rain and storms will initiate and slide southeast tomorrow evening. Most of the showers will move out of the area after 8 PM.

Up to 0.50” of rain is possible with the scattered activity this weekend. The totals will likely not help the rainfall deficit too much, especially since some locations are running nearly 3.00” below average to-date.

Cooler Start to Workweek

Highs are going to be rebounding into the upper 80s on Sunday, but temperatures will trend cooler at the start of the workweek. The humidity levels will drop as well as the storm system departs. Another sunny stretch sets up this workweek. Drought conditions are already developing over northwestern half of the state and shower chances will be sparse in the extended period.