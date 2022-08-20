Spotty showers and thunderstorms fired up this morning over the northern half of the state. The activity is associated with a “leftover” storm complex moving over Illinois. The thunderstorms are not severe but are producing random downpours and rumbles of thunder. There will still be some dry in the mix this morning before additional storms develop this afternoon.

After 1 PM, a couple strong storms may fire up with the little bit of stability that form during peak heating. Another round of thunderstorms arrives overnight ahead of a cold front. The main threats include gusty winds and small hail.

Scattered showers and storm chances exist on Sunday. A lingering shower is possible on Monday, but most of the activity will move out of the area at that point. High pressure builds into the Midwest again and another dry pattern will set up next week. Temperatures will also sharply rise by the end of the week.