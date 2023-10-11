Skies are clear and temperatures are chilly to start your hump day morning! Another Frost Advisory is in effect until 9:00 a.m., while temperatures are dipping into the middle to upper 30s. Expect a bright and dry sunrise for the morning rush hour.

This afternoon will bring warmth and increasing clouds while winds turn in from the south and highs reach the upper 60s. Scattered showers are expected to move in by the late afternoon and through the evening and overnight. This will allow for plenty of time to get outdoor projects done during the day. Pockets of rain and a few storms will be in the mix, with a few decent downpours in selected counties through Thursday morning.

Bright sun and warmth are expected on Thursday and through early Friday afternoon. A stronger cold front is on the way Friday night, bringing steady rain and storms for any plans that evening. Behind the front, colder air and breezy conditions will be anticipated for Saturday, along with passing showers bringing a more November feel to the state.