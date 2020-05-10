Timing rain for Mother’s Day; tracking a warmup!

Records fell today! The temperature Saturday morning dropped to a chilly 27°. That’s the coldest for the date AND for the month. The previous record for the date was 29°, set back in 1947, while the previous coldest temperature on record for the entire month was 28°, set back in 1966.

Increasing clouds tonight and a wind shift out of the south will keep temperatures from dropping as far tonight. We’re only headed to the lower 40s by early Sunday morning.

We’re in for a chilly Mother’s Day. This is another holiday where we can have a wide range in temperatures. The warmest on record was just two years ago when we hit 88-degrees! Last year was one of only two years where we failed to crack 50-degrees. This year will be warmer than last year but temperatures will remain well below average. Highs will only rise to the upper 50s/near 60-degrees.

Mother’s Day will also come with scattered showers and even the chance for a few thunderstorms. These develop by the late morning hours and continue into the late afternoon. There will be quite a few dry hours for your Mother’s Day plans as showers will be hit and miss and become more widespread by evening.

We continue with the cool spell into early next week before we see an overdue pattern shift. By late next week, temperatures go above normal, back to the 70s. However, this warmup comes with the daily threat for rain and storms to close out next week. Beyond this week, signals suggest that we could maintain above average temperatures into the third week of May.