Rain is on the way but it’s not going to arrive until later today! This morning, clouds will continue to increase in coverage with mild temperatures while rain remains absent. By late morning/early afternoon a few showers will be scattered about, as temperatures climb into the lower 70s, while winds increase from the southeast at 10-17 mph.

By late afternoon, rain chances begin to rise in coverage statewide and should intensify by the early evening. A few pockets of moderate rain and embedded storms will likely be in the mix nearing sunset (6:52 pm). The steadiest, heaviest rain will fall before midnight and ease in coverage overnight through sunrise. Rainfall totals will range between .25″ to 1″ in spots by Wednesday morning.

Spotty showers will linger on Wednesday through early afternoon, as winds increase and temperatures cool. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the upper 50s, quite a change from the 80s on Sunday. Clouds will thin by late afternoon and the day should end on a brighter note.

Rest of the workweek looks sun-filled, dry and back to seasonal levels…