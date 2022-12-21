All is quiet on the weather front this morning, as partial clearing remains across the state, with a frosty start out-the-door! Early sunshine will give to an increase in clouds through today but dry weather holds with highs in the lower 40s. Winds remain light from the southeast at 5-10 mph.

Tonight, quiet, chilly but dry with lows in the lower 30s, as clouds thicken across the region.

Thursday starts mainly dry and somewhat mild, as temperatures hover in the lower 30s and a few spotty rain showers will be on Live Guardian Radar. By mid-afternoon, rain turns steadier, as the arctic front approaches from the west, while temperatures hold in the upper 30s.

By 4 p.m. Thursday, snow pushes into central Indiana! A quick change-over will reduce visibility quickly from west to east, as snow intensity increases in coverage. Along with snow falling, winds will be increasing and temperatures will begin to slip aggressively!

Between 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., the weather worsens with whiteout conditions, snow-covered roads, howling winds and plummeting temperatures. Avoid travel during this time, as conditions could create multiple accidents.

Overnight through sunrise Friday morning, snow will still be falling, as winds remain strong and temperatures/wind chills turn brutal/dangerous. This shock in the air will create a powdery snow that will make it more difficult to treat on area roads, while being much easier to blow around creating blizzard-like conditions.

Snow will begin to taper by sunrise with up to 4″ on the ground or more in downtown Indianapolis, as winds and harsh temperatures remain all day Friday, with white-out conditions.

Snowfall amounts remains the greatest question on exactly how much could fall. This number could easily go up or down with new data today but still a white Christmas looks solid! Expect a better handle on this later today at 4 p.m. on FOX59 with Brian Wilkes!