The lack of area-wide rainfall has become a real problem as we’ve now started the summer with a dry spell that has reached over thirty days. Rain chances look to remain on hold.

SUMMER HAS STARTED

Summer started precisely at 10:57 am this morning. The point when the sun’s most direct rays reached the Tropic of Cancer is also known as the Summer Solstice. The word “Solstice” is derived from Latin referring to the sun (sol) seemingly “standing still”. Today is the LONGEST DAY of the year with 14 hours, 59 minutes and 37 seconds of daylight Wednesday.

This is the time when the sun has reached its peak overhead and brings the most intense sunlight evaporating nearly a quarter-inch of moisture each day.

Central Indiana has gone very dry since late May with barely one-inch of rainfall the over the past 32 days. That’s nearly four inches below normal and the conditions are worse in western Indiana. The recent dry spell looks to continue as rain chances the rest of the week are spotty or widely scattered at best. A cold front late weekend could bring scattered t-storms but at this distance it is still to early to say that the coverage of rainfall will be impactful.