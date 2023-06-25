Johnson Co. – Severe storms raced across central Indiana Sunday afternoon. In Johnson County, there were multiple reports of tornadoes.

The Johnson Co. Sheriff said a tornado hit parts of the northern county. Sheriff Duane Burgess said the damage covered a significant area where neighborhoods and homes were destroyed.

Here is a list of roads closed currently.

Travis Road is closed between Mullinix Road to Morgantown Road

Morgantown Road from Mullinix Road to Whiteland Road

Stones Crossing Road from State Road 135 to Saddle Club Road

Saddle Club Road from Stones Crossing Road to Smokey Row Road

Sheriff Burgess urged everyone to stay out of the area while emergency workers do their jobs and because of the amount of powerlines down.

The American Red Cross has a shelter at Greenwood Middle School on Averitt Road.

FOX59/CBS4 has received videos of damage and funnel clouds. We’re updating this article with video and pictures.

Damage behind Center Grove High School

Damage behind Center Grove High School







Damage in Center Grove

Damage in Center Grove

Damage in Center Grove

The NWS will be the agency to determine the path and strength of the tornado or tornadoes that hit Johnson Co.

FOX59/CBS4 has crews on the scene and will update this article as we get more information.