Warmer air along with more unstable air will work north late this afternoon. The onset of new thunderstorms could bring the threat of large hail, damaging wind and potential tornadoes.

UPDATE 5 PM

A tornado warning expired in Rush County at 4:45 pm after being issued at 4:30.

Jeremy Kennedy sent in a photo of the storm in Rushville from around the time the tornado warning was issued.

Jeremy Kennedy

UPDATE 4PM

A DANGEROUS storm was scanned in BROWN CO just after 4pm and a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued. Storm has potential of large hail and rotation is evident on radar scans. These types of storms will be tracked for a few hours this evening. A storm that shows considerable rotation promt a tornado warning.

TORNADO WATCH ISSUED

Just after 3pm on Wednesday and a few stronger and even severe storms have developed in south-central Indiana. One storm south in Jennings county produced 1.75″ diameter hail – golf ball size, around 2:15 pm.

For the balance of the afternoon, the more unstable air to our south will inch north affording additional storms the potential for them to become severe.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has issued a Tornado Watch effective until 10pm tonight. Scattered showers and storms are expWPC

cted to increase in coverage through 4pm to 6pm reaching peak coverage of about 45% then steadily decrease through 8/9pm tonight.

Predicted instability is expected to expand north through 5pm aiding in storm development.