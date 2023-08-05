Once again at 2:40 p.m., the Indianapolis airport made it to 90° for a high temperature. This marks the 9th time of the year where this has occurred. With heat, modest dew points in the upper 60s and winds from the SE, it’s created a somewhat favorable environment for storms to develop. Keep reading for the latest from The Weather Authority.

Tornado Warnings were issued for the NW portions of our viewing area and in Clay/Vigo Counties to our south and west. Areas near Lafayette are reporting estimated rainfall of 4-5″+ from the storms with flooding in spots.

A few counties have already been dropped from the Tornado Watch but it remains in effect until 1:00 a.m. for Central Indiana. A few brief tornadoes along with heavy rain and small hail remain the biggest threats. The threat will continue with time through the evening but the severe threat will diminish once sunset occurs.

Severe Threats Tonight