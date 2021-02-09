Tornadoes can and have happened in winter; Are you ready?

INDIANAPOLIS– Ice, snow and freezing temperatures are types of weather that come to mind during Indiana winters. Do you ever think about the threat for severe weather or even tornadoes during the winter months?

“I do not because I’ve never really experienced any tornadoes for the 10 years I have lived here in Indiana,” said Sara Aladli.

“I never thought a tornado would be possible in the winter unless it was extremely warm,” added Don Wettrich. “So I haven’t give it that much through. Is that a possibility?”

The answer is yes. Some may believe central Indiana loses the chance for thunderstorms during the winter months, but that is not always the case.

We typically wait until spring to practice what we do when a tornado strikes a community. Schools use Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which is usually held at the beginning of spring, to have tornado drills. However, trends in recent years may suggest the need to prepare and practice earlier in the year.

Severe weather forms when warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico flows north and clashes with the dry, cooler air from Canada. While this pattern is more common in the spring, the Weather Authority Team at FOX59 actually found an uptick of severe weather during meteorological winter, which includes the months of December, January and February.

In the last five seasons, temperatures have been above average and snow totals have been lacking. This warmer pattern sets central Indiana up for the potential of strong thunderstorms and tornadoes much earlier than you would expect.

On December 23, 2015, three tornadoes touched down in the FOX59 viewing area in December. It was an unusually warm day where temperatures surged to record levels. Highs climbed into the 60s just before a strong cold front moved through the state.

“What was wild was the entire month of December because there were so many above normal days, unusually warm weather,” said FOX59 Chief Meteorologist Brian Wilkes. “We had powerful thunderstorms sweep the state and a couple of tornadoes. Here you had a huge temperature drop and afterwards cleaning up, Christmas decorations that were strewed and thrown about by tornadoes and powerful thunderstorm winds just days before Christmas.”

Indiana has seen a total of 81 tornadoes during the months of December, January and February since 1950. Twenty of the tornadoes were confirmed by the National Weather Service in the last five years alone.

The influence from a fast-moving jet stream during the winter months also contributes to the formation of severe thunderstorms. Storm systems can become strong, move quickly and are capable of producing quick tornadoes. It is also not uncommon for them to occur at night.

Back in 2017, south-central Indiana had a nocturnal tornado outbreak that started on February 28 and ended early in the morning March 1. It was another day when temperatures were unseasonably warm and reach into the mid-60s. A powerful system brought two rounds of severe storms. Buildings were damaged and there were reports of snapped trees from the storms. 10 tornadoes were confirmed from that event. By the afternoon, flurries were reported in the area!

Could we be set up for an early season tornado outbreak? With the potential of large temperature swings and lack of snowfall so far this season, we could be in line for a more active pattern in the coming weeks.

“I think knowing it’s a possibility, I guess I would take it more seriously if I heard the sirens,” said Wettrich. “But until this interview, no, I don’t think I would have taken it seriously.”

Your family should have multiple ways to get warnings. NOAA weather radios are a great way to receive any warnings issued in the area. You can also download our free Weather Authority App on your mobile device. Our Weather Authority App sends out alerts specific to your location and gives you access to our FOX59 Weather Blog and the radar.

In the winter, spring, summer or fall, the FOX59 Weather Authority is always here to see you safe when severe storms hit central Indiana. Your safety is our top priority.