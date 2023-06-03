Indianapolis reached 90° for the first time of the year on Friday! This is a couple weeks ahead of the average start date for the city, which falls on June 19. More heat is on the way for today and the air temperature could even rise a degree or two more compared to yesterday. The UV index is also at an eight, meaning sunburn may happen within 20 minutes if you’re not wearing any sunblock.

Most of central Indiana is going to stay dry today. However, there will be a chance for a pop-up showers and thunderstorms during peak heating. FOX Futurecast has isolated cells firing up after 3 PM and winding down by 9 PM. After we lose the heat of the day, the rain chances decline, and skies will become mostly clear overnight.

Tomorrow is going to be another warm day with highs running 10-degrees above average. Temperatures will decline this week, especially by Wednesday after a cold front slides over the state. The boundary may produce a few spotty thunderstorms on Tuesday. However, rain totals are minimal based on the latest forecast model runs.