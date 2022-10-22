Expect bright and breezy weather this weekend forecast! High pressure is situated along the East Coast on Saturday, which will keep the area dry for another day. Central Indiana is situated west of the high pressure and the southerly wind flow will drive temperatures up the next few days. Highs will reach into the mid-70s on Saturday and potentially upper 70s Sunday afternoon! Highs this weekend are trending more than 10 degrees above average for late October.

Central Indiana fire risk

Since September 1, Indianapolis has only received 2.21” of rain and the city is running more than three inches below average for the season! The historic dry stretch, low humidity, and 30 MPH wind gusts will create a risk for fires to spread quickly. It’s important to avoid bonfires and open burns this afternoon and evening.

This weekend’s fall forecast for festivals or haunted houses

The weather this evening is going to remain pleasant if you plan to go to any haunted houses, trunk-or-treats, or Harvest Nights at Newfields. Temperatures are going to remain mild and fall back into the 60s. Overnight lows will dip down into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow is going to be dry and breezy again. Temperatures will rebound into the mid to upper 70s! The quiet pattern is going to persist through Monday.

Chances for rain coming

Another storm system is going to move into central Indiana and bring us a chance for rain. The cold front associated with the storm complex will bring us a midweek cool down. Highs will return to the 60s again by Wednesday and Thursday. Once the storm system moves out, drier conditions will return to the area.