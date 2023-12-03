It is going to be a damp, dreary day across central Indiana. Skies will remain cloudy between the waves of light shower activity that will track over the state throughout the day. As a result, temperatures are going to hold steady and struggle to budge this afternoon. We’re starting off the day with temperatures in the lower 40s. Highs today will only rise into the mid-40s, which is near-average for early December.

Most of the shower activity is going to push east by the evening hours, but skies will remain mostly cloudy overnight. You can expect much cooler weather this evening and overnight in the wake of the cold front. Temperatures will fall into the mid-30s late in the evening and closer to the freezing mark early Monday morning.

Rain chances will briefly return early Monday morning as a weak wave tracks over the Ohio Valley. A few snowflakes may be in the mix early in the day due to lows in lower 30s. However, this is a quick-moving system will not impact the weather all day and skies should brighten a touch Monday afternoon. Near-average highs are expected Monday and they will rise into the mid-40s.

Two quick-moving systems will keep shower chances around through Tuesday. However, the area will begin to dry out and skies should brighten more by midweek as higher pressure moves back into the Ohio Valley. Temperatures will also trend milder at the end of the week as highs peak into the lower to mid-50s!