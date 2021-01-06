Tracking a cool, cloudy pattern this week

Skies are rather cloudy this Wednesday morning around the state with temperatures in the lower 30s. Not a bad start to the day!

Roads are in good shape and morning lows are about 10 degrees above normal. It was only seven years ago when lows were below zero across the board!

A strong storm system dumped more than 11 inches of snow in Indianapolis on January 5, 2014 and temperatures sharply tanked behind it. The morning low in Indy on January 6 that year fell to -15° with wind chills near -30°!

The weather pattern this week is going to be a quiet one for central Indiana. There is a storm system that is going to travel over Kentucky and Tennessee Thursday night and Friday that will bring a mix of rain and snow.

Most of the activity is going to occur south of the FOX59 viewing area but some snowflakes will be possible near the Indiana-Kentucky border tomorrow night.

Cloud cover will linger in the forecast today and the next several days. We will see a slow, steady climb of temperatures throughout the day with seasonal highs in the mid-30s this afternoon.

This weekend is looking dry with a chance for a few breaks in the cloud cover. Highs both days will climb into the mid to upper 30s.