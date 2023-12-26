Temperatures failed to rebound after our high of 53° occurred overnight. It was still a mild day nonetheless and that will be the story going forward. However, no more 50s and each day will progressively be getting cooler into the weekend.

Partly cloudy skies and a bit of fog are on tap for tonight. Temperatures will hover around 32° for a low. Hoosiers should be able to get a glimpse of the final Full Moon of 2023 tonight, too!

Wednesday will start sunny and calls for highs in the mid-to-upper 40s. Increasing clouds will then follow in the afternoon with a chance for rain and snow in southwest Central Indiana. Spots well SW of Indianapolis have the best chances of seeing rain turning over to snow overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. It’s possible some of this could be measurable snow. If it does accumulate, it will be on elevated or grassy surfaces.

Futurecast Thursday 9:20 AM showing rain/snow south/southwest of Indianapolis

For Hoosiers around the Indianapolis metro, Thursday will be mainly rain later in the day before potentially mixing with or turning to light snow. The track of the system and temperatures will be what we watch. If it does turn to snow, it would be Thursday night to Friday morning when lows get near 32°. Again, any accumulations would be on the grassy surfaces.

This possibly could bring Indy’s first measurable snow of the season, although the chances are low. Indy’s last measurable snow was 283 days ago on March 18, 2023 which is the fourth-longest streak between measured snows on record.

Futurecast Thursday 7:50 p.m. sowing a turnover to snow potentially

It's been 283 days since #Indy observed its last measurable snow (March 18, 2023/0.2") and this stretch will continue growing! With an upper-level low west, it's possible but not promised that snow will come in the Thu-Fri timeframe for parts of Central IN. #INwx @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/HvdL1cPeap — Ethan Rosuck (@EthanRosuckWX) December 26, 2023

Getting into Friday, the rain/snow chance exists early but will get out of here for the final weekend of the year. Highs near 40° on Friday will be cooler than what we’ve been used to but it’s still above normal. Even to open the New Year on Monday, highs will be in the upper 30s and that’s the closest to normal we’ll get. December 2023 will likely finish as one of the warmest on record for Indy.