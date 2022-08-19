Drought conditions are generally improving across the state based on the latest Drought Monitor update. Last week, three percent of the state was still in the Moderate Drought (D1) category. Indiana no longer shows signs of moderate drought based on the latest update. Abnormally dry conditions (D0) still exist over north-central Indiana. However, the coverage for in the (D0) category dropped from 18% to 14% in the past week.

Prepare another dry day for central Indiana as high pressure continues to impact the weather pattern locally. Skies are mostly clear this morning and temperatures are in the upper 60s. Temperatures are going to trend warmer today with the southerly wind shift. Highs this afternoon will climb a couple degrees above average for the date!

A few more clouds will build into central Indiana late in the afternoon and evening. Dry conditions will hold for high school football games! It will remain warm with temperatures near the 80° mark by game time. Lows will fall into the mid-60s overnight.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the area for the weekend. A storm system will slide over the Great Lakes and bring an opportunity for rain both days. A couple of strong storms may fire up on Saturday and produce gusty winds. Sunday is going to trend cooler with the passage of a cold front.

Temperatures will quickly drive back into the mid to upper 80s next week! Another dry stretch is expected after the storm system moves out this weekend.