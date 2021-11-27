Tracking a few afternoon showers

We are seeing some sunshine this Saturday morning, but clouds are already moving into west-central Indiana at 9 AM. More clouds will build into the state today as a wave of rain approaches our western border.

A storm system will slide over the Great Lakes today, which will bring central Indiana light, patchy rain this afternoon. A rain-snow mix is going to be possible over northern Indiana as the wave tracks over Indiana. With temperatures in the mid-40s this afternoon, Indianapolis and much of the FOX59 viewing area will see mostly rain today.

Lake effect snow is expected over Michigan because of the same storm system! A few inches of snow may accumulate today and tonight, and it will likely be the first widespread accumulating snow event of Michigan.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and southeast Michigan. Be careful if you are traveling north of central Indiana today and tonight! Roads will likely become dicey due to the snow and freezing drizzle tonight.

Skies will become partly cloudy overnight as winds shift out of the west-northwest. Lows are going to fall to the upper 20s and lower 30s early Sunday morning. It is going to be cooler tomorrow, but we should see more sunshine in the mix. Highs will rise near 40° tomorrow afternoon.

A midweek warm front will help temperatures quickly rise this week. We could even see highs in the lower 60s on Thursday! It is not going to stick around for long though. A late week cold front will bring showers to the area on Friday and temperatures will sharply drop behind the system.