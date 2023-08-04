Indianapolis hit 90° for the eighth time this year! You could definitely feel the heat out there as dew points also kept going up throughout the day. Now as we head into the weekend, we have storms that will impact parts of the state on both days. But I will say, each day will have plenty of dry hours. You will just need to be a bit more weather aware, especially if you have any outdoor plans.

No problems tonight as overnight lows will remain warm near 70°. Skies will slowly turn mostly cloudy later overnight. During this time, we will be monitoring storms that are currently out in Missouri to see how they evolve overnight. While Saturday will not be a washout, widely scattered showers and storms are more likely for the afternoon and early evening.

The SPC has placed parts of our area along and south of I-74 in a level one Marginal Risk for severe weather during that afternoon and evening time frame with isolated tornadoes and gusty winds as the biggest threat. Not all communities will see rain as these will be widely scattered. Stay weather aware as these storms get closer, especially in the afternoon and evening. Dry hours are promised.

Then we’ll have another dry time or “lull” for portions of Sunday and that will determine what goes on for the second round of storms Sunday. If we break into sunshine, that will give more ample time for the atmosphere to recover from Saturday’s storms and set up for late Sunday. With that in mind, the SPC has Indiana under a level two Slight Risk. Damaging winds are the primary threat with these but all modes of severe weather are possible. The timing will be Sunday evening into the overnight hours.

Showers may linger into Monday morning. Then once the cold front moves through here, the comfortable temperatures for the work week return. Monday calls for highs in the lower 80s and it will be breezy. may linger into early Monday morning. Temperatures look to get back into the mid-80s by Wednesday.