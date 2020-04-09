Tracking a large temperature drop for central Indiana

Update (9:55 AM) – The National Weather Service has expanded the Wind Advisory south to include Indianapolis. The advisory is in effect for the northern half of the state through 8 PM. Sustained wind speeds between 20 and 30 MPH will be possible with gusts up to 50 MPH at times! The strongest winds will likely occur during the middle part of the afternoon. Wind gusts were already near 35 MPH at 9 o’clock this morning!

Prepare for a big change in today’s forecast! On Wednesday evening, a line of severe thunderstorms traveled over central Indiana. This wave of thunderstorm activity was associated with a passing cold front.

The storms raced across the area and there were a larger number of storm reports from the system, including wind damage and large hail. The wind was even a strong enough to lift a trampoline to the second story of a home in Westfield!

One of the strongest wind gusts measured that evening was 71 mph at the Indianapolis Airport! We even received a couple unconfirmed reports of funnel clouds last night. The National Weather Service of Indianapolis will be in contact with Emergency Management this morning to determine if storm surveys will be needed.

We are not tracking severe weather today, but the winds will be strong as the day goes on. Our northern most counties are under a Wind Advisory, which will begin at 11 a.m. and will expire at 8 p.m.

Winds out of the west-northwest may gust up to 40 mph at times today. As a result, the cooler air will channel into the state and temperatures will be lower compared to Wednesday’s high of 79 degrees! Highs today will only rise into the lower 50s.

Get the winter coat back out because central Indiana is going on a wild ride temperature-wise! We will go from 70s with severe storms to 30s with flurry chances tonight. FOX Futurecast has light rain potentially mixing in with snowflakes this evening. The light mix will quickly exit with drier conditions building back into the area early Friday morning. Lows will drop to the upper 20s and lower 30s!

We will end the work week quiet and below average for mid-April. Skies will be partly sunny as temperatures struggle to rise near 50 degrees in the afternoon. Rain chances rise this weekend as temperatures improve. Highs in the upper 50s will return Sunday and early Monday!