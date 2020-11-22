Tracking a messy Sunday morning; rain and snow falling in northern Indiana

Live Guardian Radar is active this Sunday morning. Much of central Indiana is seeing widespread rainfall with areas north of US 24 seeing snowfall! The snow is sticking in Fort Wayne, North Webster and Noble County at 8 AM Sunday. There was even a report of sleet in Huntington around 7:30 AM.

Slushy accumulations on grassy surfaces are possible over northeastern Indiana this morning. Watch for slick spots is you’re traveling north of Kokomo, Muncie and Lafayette today.

The heavy rain from last night and early in the morning near the Indianapolis area could lead to some flooding. More than an inch of rain has fallen in Terre Haute and Martinsville at 8 AM. Steady showers will continue to travel over the state this morning, then will begin to exit after the lunch hour.

Skies will remain rather cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will hold steady throughout the day. Highs in the lower to mid-40s are possible today, which is below average for the date.

Monday is going to be much quieter with more sunshine in the mix. Temperatures during the Monday morning commute will fall into the lower to mid-30s. Wind chills could even dip into the lower to mid-20s. A heavy coat will be needed throughout the day as highs rise near 46° in Indianapolis Monday afternoon.