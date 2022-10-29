The final weekend of October will be a tale of two forecasts. The first half of the weekend is going to be dry and unseasonably warm with highs in the upper 60s. However, another storm system arrives on Sunday, and it will bring our next round of rain. Temperatures will also trend cooler tomorrow.

The weather looks ideal if you plan to spend time outside today. An area of high pressure over Pennsylvania will supply central Indiana with full sunshine throughout the day. More clouds will fill into the state this evening, but the region will remain dry. Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s by 9 PM.

Skies will become mostly cloudy early Sunday morning as showers slide into the Hoosier State. The rain will first impact the southern half of the area, then move into the Indy metro by mid-morning. The storm system will keep scattered rainfall around through Sunday night.

Rain chances loom in the forecast this Halloween, but the coverage will not be as widespread as Sunday. The showers will be widely scattered early Monday with rain chances turning more isolated for trick-or-treating. Temperatures look mild for Halloween festivities Monday evening! Up to an inch of rain is possible through Monday night.