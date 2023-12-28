Good Thursday morning! Heading out the door this morning, temps are clocking in the lower 40’s to upper 30’s. As we progress through the morning, rain/snow showers will continue to track through Central Indiana. The best chance to see any type of precip will be this afternoon into the evening hours.

Friday: Highs will climb into the low 40’s with sct. rain/snow showers in the morning. Rain chances diminish into the afternoon but we will still hold onto cloud coverage.

The Weekend: We dry out over the weekend with highs in the lower 40’s. There is a slim chance for a shower on Sunday but confidence is low at the moment. Temps when we ring in the new year will be in the mid 20’s.