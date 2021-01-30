Tracking a sloppy winter storm system tonight

Rain and a wintry mix are moving into central Indiana Saturday afternoon. The northern third of the area is under a Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisories extend into several counties south of there. The advisory will expire at 10 AM on Sunday while the warning will continue on until 4 O’clock in the afternoon tomorrow.

Expect a change over to snow showers early this evening, mainly after 5 PM. There will be a period of a few hours where snowfall will be coming down at heavy rates, particularly in areas north of I-70. This could create difficult travel conditions.

A wide range of snow totals are expected with the highest occurring in our northern counties and very light totals in our southern counties. Areas nearest to Indianapolis will likely be within the 2″ to 4″ range. However, keep in mind, the amount of snow that falls tonight will not be the same as what’s left on the ground Sunday morning for much of the area. A transition back to rain for much of the area will eat away at those snow totals. The exception being those located in our far northern counties that will remain in the “all snow” band and not have a mixing of precipitation types.