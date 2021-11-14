Tracking a sticking snow this Sunday

Snow showers have filled into central Indiana this Sunday morning. Some of the snow is already sticking to the ground throughout the area. Most locations will likely stay below 1” for total snow accumulation as this wave passes over the state. The ground temperatures are warm, so anything that sticks will likely not last long. It will be enough to coat grassy surfaces and create a slushy accumulation roads and sidewalks. Not a bad idea to keep it slow on the roads today!

Highs will nudge into the lower 40s early Sunday afternoon, which will allow lingering moisture to fall as rain/drizzle with some snowflakes in the mix. The steady band of rain and snow will likely push east of the Indianapolis area by the afternoon.

A cold front is going to travel over the state this afternoon and produce strong wind gusts as cold air surges in behind the boundary. Sustained winds at 25 MPH are expected with peak gusts between 40 to 45 MPH. The combination of strong winds and cool air temperatures will keep wind chills in the 20s for the next several hours.

The shift in the wind may form lake effect snow bands over the northern tier of the state. Spots near southeast Lake Michigan could end up with 1” to 2” of snow on the ground by the overnight hours! Be careful if you plan to travel north of the FOX59 viewing area this evening and tonight.

Prepare for bitter temperatures for the Monday morning rush hour! Some clearing will occur overnight as lows fall to the mid to upper 20s. The strong breeze will persist in the predawn hours on Monday. Wind chills in the teens are likely at the bus stop and kids will want to have many layers heading into school on Monday! Roads may turn slick in spots too.

A large temperature swing is going to occur this week. We may start off the workweek chilly, but highs will become mild midweek after a warm front lifts north over central Indiana. The mild air is going to be short-lived and contained to Tuesday and Wednesday. Another cold front moves over the state Wednesday afternoon and evening. Highs in the 40s return Thursday and Friday.