Tracking a stormy Wednesday; relief arrives this weekend

It was sure a toasty Tuesday as temperatures climbed into the lower 90s across central Indiana. Heat indices rose near 100° during the late afternoon because of the humidity! Temperatures today will not be as high because of the additional clouds that will be around. Also, prepare for more storm chances today as a cold front approaches central Indiana.

Spotty thunderstorms have formed this Wednesday morning. Lightning and downpours are expected during the morning rush hour. Temperatures will stay in the lower to mid-70s early in the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are going to fill into the state this afternoon. There could even be a few stronger thunderstorms that fire up over south central Indiana and may produce gusty winds. Storm chances will linger this evening and tonight.

The slow-moving cold front should arrive midday Thursday which will keep showers around early in the day. Once the boundary passes, a wind shift will occur. The northerly winds will bring relief to the heat and humidity by Thursday night!

We will kick off the holiday weekend with more sunshine and with comfortable weather! Highs on Friday will be below average and will rise into the upper 70s. We’ll be back to the mid-80s by the Fourth of July!