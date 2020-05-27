Tracking a stretch of cooler, less humid and sunny days

One year ago today, powerful thunderstorms roared across central and north-central Indiana, producing several tornadoes. That includes the EF-2 Pendleton tornado in southern Madison County. You may remember this date, May 27th, occurred on Memorial Day last year. 75 homes were damaged from this single tornado, which traveled a nearly 6 mile long track and had estimated peak wind speeds of 130 mph. The storm reached its peak winds near the intersections of Fairlee Road and West Co Rd 600 South. The tornado dissipated on the south end of Anderson.

May typically produces the most tornadoes for the state of Indiana in a single month, with an average of 6. While we surpassed that number in 2019, May 2020 has been lacking. We haven’t had a single tornado report all month long.

While our stretch of a daily storm threat is ongoing, this is not the right setup for severe weather. Could we escape the month of May without any tornado reports? It’s looking favorable. Garden variety spotty showers and storms will stick around into the early evening. Low pressure sits nearby delivering a very warm and humid flow of air. Once the sun goes down, we’ll lose the energy source that’s driving this storm development, so the rain threat will dissipate.

While this weather pattern is making the forecast feel more like a broken record, big changes are coming. Thursday will be the last of these very warm and humid days with pop-up showers and storms. We’ll see a handful of them again by sunrise and continue with the chance for scattered showers and storms into the afternoon.

Friday is the big transitional day. A cold front passing Friday will bring more t-storms to Central Indiana for the morning and early afternoon. Behind that front? MUCH drier air. Dew point temperatures will take a deep dive and mild air flows back into the state for the weekend.

There will be a sunny stretch of 70° warmth into early next week. That cooldown will be brief. Much of the nation is projected to be back to well-above average temperatures by the first weekend of June.