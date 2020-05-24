Tracking a summer-like weather pattern

The weather was active across the Midwest on Saturday. Northern Illinois was a hot spot for the severe weather set-up yesterday with a handful of tornado reports in that area. Closer to home, storms were still strong and there were a few severe thunderstorm warnings issued. There were even reports of wind damage and uprooted trees near Columbus. Those who saw the stronger thunderstorms also received high rain totals. Indianapolis measured more than 1.60” of rain with nearly 0.75” in Shelbyville.

It’s already a warm morning around the state! Temperatures fell to the mid-60s around 7 AM. Now that the sunshine is out, temperatures will quickly rise. Indianapolis could even climb to 85° later today, which would mark the warmest day of the year so far! The warmest day was on May 2 when Indy reached 82°. Dew points in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon with create humid conditions this afternoon. The summer-like heat in place with help with the formation of rain and storms late in the day.

Rain chances rise after 12 PM in our southernmost counties. The scattered activity is going to track NNE and approach the Indianapolis area around 4 PM. Storm chances drop when we lose the heat of the day. An isolated shower or storm may linger during the first part of the evening. However, the weather through the overnight hours will stay mainly dry with a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will fall into the mid-60s.

Our forecast on Memorial Day is going to be a similar set up to today. You will still have plenty of opportunities to be outdoors for the holiday as temperatures rebound into the mid-80s. Prepare for another chance of widely scattered showers and thunderstorms! This summer-like weather pattern is going to stick around for the next several days. The most favorable chance for rain will fall on Friday as a late week cold front travels over the state. Highs in the mid-70s return to the area by Saturday.