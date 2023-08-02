It is another comfortable morning with temperatures in the 60s and dew points in the upper 50s. Central Indiana is dry this morning, but the radar much more active over southern Illinois and Missouri. Flood watches and warnings have been issued in the path of this system due to the potential for several inches of rainfall. Some spots in northeast of Missouri have already received 2″ to 5″ of rain!

The heavy rain will remain west of our area today. We are tracking another dry day filled with sunshine and seasonal temperatures. A hazy appearance in the sky is also possible due to wildfire smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere. The smoky skies are expected to retreat by Thursday afternoon.

Today will be a great opportunity to complete any yardwork before scattered showers and thunderstorms arrive tomorrow!

Scattered showers are going to creep back into our area overnight and early Thursday morning. The heaviest and steadiest rainfall will set up south/southwest of downtown Indianapolis. The cloud cover and showers will keep temperatures in the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon. There will also be a spike in humidity levels starting tomorrow.

Early on Friday, there could be lingering showers and storms. However, the coverage is going to drop compared to the rain activity from Thursday. The area will also heat up and turn muggy too with highs in the upper 80s through the weekend.