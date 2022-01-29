Tracking a warming trend; historic winter storm to impact northeast

Indianapolis received a half inch of snow from the wave of snow on Friday. Some spots, like Castleton and Frankfort, measured nearly two inches!

The light blanket of snow on the ground with the clear skies overnight allowed temperatures to fall near zero during daybreak. The light breeze out of the WSW is creating subzero wind chills too!

Temperatures today will stay below the freezing mark through the afternoon. If you’re traveling across the state, there could still be icy patches on untreated, less traveled roads. Highs will reach into the mid-20s today.

Additional clouds will build into central Indiana tonight, which will prevent temperatures from dropping as much as this morning. Lows will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Highs are going to improve in the days ahead. Milder air surges into the Ohio Valley Tuesday for the onset of a much larger, complex storm system.

Tuesday afternoon and evening will bring rain showers to the area. The latest forecast trends are indicating that the rain will transition to snow on Wednesday with temperatures sharply dropping on Thursday.

We’re still several days out to pinpoint the exact track and potential totals from this system. Right now, prepare for messy conditions midweek and the potential for a sticking snow. Stay tuned for updates in the days ahead!

The weather may be quiet locally, but New England is bracing for a major winter storm this weekend. Heavy snow and 70 MPH wind gusts will result in white out conditions and impassable roads.

There are already a number of canceled flights along the northeast coastline. Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect in Massachusetts, Maine and New York. Up to two of snow will be possible for many cities. Some spots may even see more!