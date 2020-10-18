Tracking a wet start to the week

We’re about to but an end to this very long stretch of dry conditions in central Indiana. Between August 19th and the evening of October 18th, Indianapolis has only recorded 0.36″ of rainfall. On average, the city usually measures 6.28″ of rainfall between those dates. At a 61 day long stretch, it’s the driest for the dates on record.

57% of the state is under a Moderate Drought, which included much of central Indiana. However, a new pattern is emerging this week and we are tracking multiple chances for rain.

A cold front moving through the state on Sunday will stall just south of central Indiana and meander around the area as we start a new week. A few isolated showers will be possible Sunday evening before scattered showers develop late tonight. We can expect to see widespread showers overnight and through the Monday morning commute. By late Monday morning, we could be seeing our largest single day rainfall in a full two months (since August 18th)! The heaviest rain will fall in our southern counties with totals exceeding an inch are very possible.

Showers will ease into Monday afternoon but a few off and on showers will linger for the rest of the day. Overall, the week starts wet and cool with temperatures only peaking in the low to mid 50s.

Dust off that umbrella and keep it around. This isn’t our only chance for rain this week. While most of the rain in the early part of the week falls Monday morning, another system will bring rain and storms to close the week. Don’t worry, there will be dry time. We’re evening tracking summer-like warmth and sunshine late in the week before we cool off abruptly by the weekend.