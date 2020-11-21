Tracking a wetter and cooler weekend

We’re enjoying fantastic weather as we close out the week. High temperatures climbed back into the mid 60s Friday afternoon, running about 15-degrees above average for this time of year. Many were able to enjoy a lot of sunshine during the afternoon, however, a shift to a cloudier and cooler pattern is getting underway.

A cold front is slowly sliding into the state and will shift these warm, SSW winds out of the NNW overnight. Clouds are increasing ahead of this front and we could see a few showers in Central Indiana by Friday evening. However, most will stay completely dry through Friday evening as temperatures remain mild, only dropping to the low 50s by midnight.

We’re moving into a wetter pattern but there will still be a lot of dry time in the days ahead. Off an on showers will be scattered in the area on Saturday but will be primarily located over counties south of I-70.

That rain spreads north late Saturday and becomes widespread by early Sunday morning. Fox Futurecast continues to indicate the potential for some wintry precipitation in our northern counties early Sunday morning. A very cool shot of air in the upper levels of the atmosphere COULD potentially be enough to support this type of precipitation BUT we want to emphasize that the air near the surface will still be well above freezing. Therefore, anything that begins to fall will be melting on its way to the surface.

Overall rainfall totals by Sunday afternoon are looking to be on the fairly heavy side, especially for those near the I-70 corridor and south. Many areas looking to see upwards of 1″ of rainfall.

Temperatures will be much cooler for the weekend with highs only peaking in the upper 40s and lower 50s. The cool air extends into next week with additional chances or rain by Tuesday night.