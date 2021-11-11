Tracking a windy and wet Veterans Day

The 11 day stretch for central Indiana is going to come to an end today! Get ready for windy and wet weather for Veterans Day as a strengthen low pressure systems treks over the Midwest, Great Lakes today. The area of low pressure is going to bring a series of cold fronts and reinforce cooler air to the Hoosier State by the weekend.

This same storm system has prompted the National Weather Service to issue High Wind Warnings, Winter Weather Advisories and even Winter Storm Watches in the Upper Midwest. They are expecting their first accumulating snow of the season within the next couple days.

On a local level, we will just have to worry about steady rainfall and the strong winds to pick up ahead and along the cold front. Wind gusts near 45 PH are not out of the question today. Indianapolis and surrounding cities will likely see highs nearing 60° before cooling occurs this afternoon. Temperatures in the lower 50s are more likely for the evening rush hour.

Tonight, skies will gradually clear out with lows dropping back into the mid to upper 30s by Friday morning. It will be blustery overnight and that will create a wind chill factor! The strong breeze is going to make it feel like the 20s at times tonight and early Friday morning.

It may be a bright start on Friday, but cloud cover will quickly build back into the state on Friday ahead of a secondary frontal boundary. A few rain showers are going to possible Friday evening. There could even be flurries mixing in on Saturday and Sunday. Otherwise, prepare for a rather cloudy, breezy and much cooler weekend compared to last!