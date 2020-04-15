Tracking a winter-like end to the workweek

Say it isn’t snow! Prepare for a taste of winter this Wednesday. A strengthening cold front is going to travel over the state today, bringing mainly cloudy skies and cool showers. Some snowflake may even mix in later this morning as temperatures struggle to rise today.

It is a chilly morning across the area with temperatures near the 30° mark at the 5 o’clock hour. There is a Freeze Warning in effect across central Indiana through 9 AM due to the formation of widespread frost. If you have to get out early in the day, you will need to allow some time to warm up your vehicles! Lows will likely fall to the upper 20s around the Indy metro this morning.

The cloud cover, showers and passing cold front will prevent temperatures from rising above 50 degrees today. The average for the date is 63°, so temperatures today are going to run more than 15 degrees below normal! The winds will shift late this morning and it will turn breezy as the boundary travels over the state. The northwest wind could gust to 40 MPH for parts of the area today. Not an ideal forecast if you’re wanting to get outside to walk!

Shower chances and wind speeds will decline this evening as the system departs. The clearing skies and lighter winds tonight will likely result in another widespread frost/freeze early Thursday. Lows are going to fall even more by tomorrow morning and should drop into the mid-20s! Another Freeze Warning will begin midnight tonight and will last through 9 AM Thursday.

There will be some improvements arriving on Thursday as skies turn partly sunny and temperatures rise near 50°. However, another system wave of wintry weather is going to slide over the Midwest Thursday night and into Friday. Indianapolis will likely see mainly rain with this system, but there is at least a chance for some snow to stick to the ground in our northernmost counites! We will closely watch the latest trends, and bring you updates as they become available.