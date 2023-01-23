INDIANAPOLIS – We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it.

Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday

Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the lower 30s each day. Overnight lows in the 20s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday snow will move in setting the stage for heavy snow on Wednesday.

Winter storm watch issued for Indiana

A winter storm watch has been issued for parts of Indiana, including Marion County for Tuesday night into Wednesday. This will likely get upgraded to a winter storm warning. This watch means the likelihood of impactful snowfall is increasing, make plans now.

Timing Indiana winter storm

Snow will begin to fall late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Heavy snow is possible throughout Wednesday morning. Snow will continue into the afternoon and evening hours.

How much snow will Indiana see?

As of right now, and again, this could change over the next 24 hours, Indianapolis could see anywhere between 5″-9″ where that bullseye is set up. Areas around the bullseye will see 3″-6″. Don’t focus so much on the totals, focus on the impacts and timing. Heavy snow, low visibility, and during Wednesday morning and evening commutes will create hazardous travel.

Indianapolis 7-day forecast

After Wednesday, a few light snow showers will be possible Thursday and Friday again. Timing and totals are still uncertain. Stay tuned.