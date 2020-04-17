Tracking a wintry mix Friday morning

Good morning! Showers have already arrived to central Indiana this Friday morning. Be prepared for a cool, raw day around the state as this storm system travels over the Ohio Valley. Colder air is intruding the northern half of Indiana at 4 AM and it is resulting in a rain/snow mix for areas north of Indianapolis.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the northern third of the state until 2 PM EDT. Travel may become slick at times if you’re traveling north this morning. The visibilty may drop as well and there will be a chance for accumulating snow! Cass, Miami and White counties are included in the advisory.

Indy’s best chances for the wintry mix will be during the early morning hours before turning to all rain around 8 AM. The rain-snow line will continue to shift north as the morning wears on. FOX Futurecast still keeps a chance for a mixture of rain and snow showers in the northern tier of the state through midday, then turn to all rain by the late afternoon as highs rise into the 40s.

Some of the snow may stick to the ground in the northernmost counties of the FOX59 viewing area. Forecast models are showing the highest totals will likely set up over Fort Wayne, Warsaw and Plymouth. Totals may rise an inch around Monticello, Logansport and Peru. Less than one inch of snow possible in the Kokomo and Lafayette areas. Any accumulation will most likely be contained to cool/grassy surfaces, and will not stick around for long with warmer weather on the way for the weekend. Snow accumulation is not expected for the Indy metropolitan area.