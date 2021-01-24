Tracking a wintry mix Sunday morning

We are tracking a quick-moving wave of rain/snow/sleet this Sunday morning. The system is traveling east and mainly impacting the southern half of the viewing area. Light snow is sticking to the ground in several locations, including within Marion County.

Snow and ice accumulation will remain light, with snow totals staying below the half inch mark. A glaze of ice could accumulate on untreated surfaces in our southernmost counties this morning.

By the afternoon, the wintry mix will become more isolated and skies will remain overcast. Highs today will climb above freezing and will peak into the mid-30s.